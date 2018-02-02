Home / POLITICS / All corrupt politicians would be held accountable – PM

All corrupt politicians, past and present, would be held accountable for their actions, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told a UNP Local Government Election rally in Gampaha, on Tuesday.

 

He said the difference between the current National Unity Government and previous Rajapaksa regime, was that the yahapalana had not hesitated to investigate allegations even against those within its own ranks.

 

The proposed Special High Courts would be made operational by August this year, after obtaining Parliamentary approval, the Prime Minister revealed, adding that any member of the current administration who had committed criminal offences would be legally dealt with first.

 

“This is what you call true good governance,” he pointed out.

 

 

