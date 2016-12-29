A/L results to be released before Jan. 12

Share ! tweet







The Commissioner General of Examinations W.M.N.J. Pushpakumara says that the results of the 2016 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination will be released before January 12, 2017.

Certain groups have made various statements that releasing of the A/L results has been delayed this year compared to previous years.

However, the commissioner general said that there has been no such considerable delay and that the number of students for the Technology Subject Stream exceeded 30,000 this year.

He said that the marks of the practical exams in the Technology Stream need to be added to the written test and that this takes a certain time to complete. Mr Pushpakumara said that even the results of the 2015 Advanced Level examination were released on January 03, 2016. Therefore there is no bass to the claims that there has been a delay, he said. A total of 315,605 students –