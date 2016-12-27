A/L results before 8th of Jan

Share ! tweet







Results of the GCE (Advanced Level) Examination will be released before January 08, Commissioner General of Examinations W. M. N. J. Pushpakumara said

He said his department had finalised all results except in the Technology stream, which was introduced for the first time this year.

The examination was held in August 2016 and 315,652 candidates sat it at 2,204 centres throughout the country.

Pushpakumara said around 30,000 candidates had sat the examination from the technology stream which had a practical component as well.

"A little delay in issuing results was due to the practical examination for Technology stream students taking some additional time," he said adding that the marks of practical tests had to be added to the marks which they obtained from the theory papers.