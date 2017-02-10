A/L applications extended till 15th Feb

Share ! tweet







The Department of Examinations has requested sitting the 2016 GCE A/L Examination to send in their applications on or before 15th of February.

The Department said school students should submit their applications via the school principal.

It said the instructions to be followed by school principals have been sent to them along with the application forms.

The Department said private students should submit their applications to the following address: The Commissioner General of Examinations, P.O. Box 1503, Colombo.