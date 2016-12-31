AIADMK picks Jaya’s soul sister Sasikala as its Chief

Share ! tweet







The general council of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party AIADMK on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution appointing Ms V K Sasikala, close aide of former Chief Minister and party supremo Jayaram Jayalalithaa as its General Secretary.

The resolution said that until the formal election process is completed, she will hold all powers that come with the post.

The resolution reads: "As per Rule 20(2) of the party’s by-laws, this Council unanimously resolves that V K Sasikala will be appointed General Secretary until she is formally elected to the post". Ms Sasikala will have all powers vested with the general secretary."

The general council meeting at Vanagaram, on the outskirts of Chennai, began with leaders paying tributes to Jayalalithaa.

Through a resolution, the party sought the Nobel Peace Prize as well as the Ramon Magsasay award for Jayalalithaa, and the installation of her statue in Parliament.

Later, Chief Minister Ottakara Panneerselvam, along with a few other party leaders, met Ms Sasikala and gave her a copy of the resolutions.

Ms Sasikala accepted the party members’ request to function as the general secretary.

The general council meeting was presided by party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan. This was its first meeting after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5.

The chorus for Sasikala as general secretary started a few days after the death.

On Wednesday, senior AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan declared: "There is no contest."

All district and lower level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK had urged Sasikala to become the general secretary.

Sasikala has refrained from appearing in public after her family’s show of strength at Chennai’s Rajaji Hall where Jayalalithaa’s body was kept for the public to pay their last respects.