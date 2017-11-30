AG’s motion won’t be taken up today

Registrar of Court of Appeal Sarath Kumara Pinnaduwa says that Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya’s motion filed in the Court of Appeal, requesting the cancellation of the recent stay order issued in respect of the local government polls gazette, wouldn’t be taken up today (Nov. 30).

The AG has requested that the case be called on Nov. 30. He intervened following strong protests in the wake of the court deciding to take up a petition, filed by six persons, challenging the gazette on Dec. 04.

AG Jayasuriya recently briefed political leaders of measures taken to expedite much delayed local government polls.