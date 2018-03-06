AG tells court killing of 27 prisoners during prison riot still being probed

The Attorney General yesterday informed the Court of Appeal that investigations were going on into the killing of 27 prisoners during the Welikada Prison riot on Nov. 9 and10, 2012.

An eye witness to that incident, Nandimal Silva, has petitioned the Court, requesting the issuance of a mandatory order on the prison and Defence Ministry authorities to commence an investigation into this incident.

The petition has said that some STF personnel attempted to enter the prison to conduct a search operation as allegedly instructed by the then Defence Secretary. The prison authorities didn’t permit the attempted entry. Thereafter shooting took place.

Yesterday, the petitioner told the Court since investigations were on, he would withdraw his writ application. The court dismissed the petition.

Counsel K. S. Ratnavale, supported the petition.

Senior state Counsel Madawa Tennekoon appeared for the Attorney General.