AG prevents Austin from releasing some parts of bond report

Attorney General Jayantha Jayasuriya has informed Austin Fernando, Secretary to President Maithripala Sirisena, that certain annexures of the report submitted by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Treasury bond scams cannot be made available to the public as they might affect the ongoing investigations, according to sources.

The Attorney General has not mentioned what these annexures are. Earlier the Secretary to the President wrote to the Attorney General asking the latter whether he could release the annexures of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry report.

The government has come under pressure to release the full bond commission report since former Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera’s claim that some 118 MPs had received money from Perpetual Treasuries (Pvt.) Ltd involved in the bond scams.