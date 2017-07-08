AG instructed to look into Arjuna Aloysious’ phone call to witness

The Presidential Commission probing the Central Bank treasury bond scam today instructed the Attorney General to look into legal provisions in relation to Arjuna Aloysious of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd giving a phone call to one of the witnesses in the case.

In was recently revealed at the commission that the Pan Asia Bank had acted as an intermediate for Perpetual Treasuries Ltd and the Employees’ Provident Front (EPF) for bond transaction in the market.

Richard Benedict Dias, a deputy general manager at the bank, testifying before the commission today (7), stated that Mr Aloysious had called him via Whatsapp on June 30 asking him to visit his residence.