AG given time to revise indictment

The Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, on Wednesday, gave the Attorney General time till March 6, to consider whether to revise the indictment, in respect of Anusha Palpita and Lalith Weeratunga, accusing them of misuse of public property under Section 5 (1) of the public property act. The defence argued that the public property Act, which flowed from the Penal Code Act Section 5(1) of the public property, was not interpreted in the Penal Code. Hence, the charge under Section 5 (1) of the Public Property Act could not stand.

Anusha Palpita and Lalith Weeratunga are accused of having misused public funds up to Rs. 600 million to distribute 'sil redi' in the run-up to the presidential poll of January 8, 2015. Parcels containing sil redi had pictures Mahinda Rajapakss, in the presidential fray, printed thereon.

Kalinga Indatissa, President's Counsel, appeared with Indika Girgama for the defence.

Senior State Counsel. Thusitha Mudalige, appeared for the Attorney General.