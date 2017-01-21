AG given time to file objections

Share ! tweet







The Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi, yesterday gave the Attorney General, time till January 24, to file his objections to the revision application filed by Kumara Welgama former Minister of Transport Services. Welgama had sought for a revision of the complaint filed by the Permanent Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, to malign Welgama a suspect. The commission had alleged that Welgama appointed a Deputy Chairman to the Sri Lanka Transport Board, without that post being in the cadre of the SLTB.

Thereby the loss caused to the state was Rs. 3.3 million. The petitioner Welgama was ordered to file his counter objections, by February 2, 2017.

Senior state counsel, Janaka Bandara appeared for the attorney general. He told the Court that the state would file the objections to the application by Welgama, shortly.