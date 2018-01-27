AG files charges on two cases probed by Presidential Commission

The Attorney General has instituted legal action on the first two cases based on the findings of the Presidential Commission appointed to probe serious acts of fraud and corruption.

The Attorney General based on the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate serious frauds and corruption filed charges on Friday (25) against several persons including Former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne in the Colombo High Court.

Six persons including Sarath Kumara Gunaratne have been accused of misusing a sum of nearly 12 million rupees allocated by the Treasury for the development of the Negombo Lagoon to hold the final election rally of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Negombo city grounds and misusing the Fisheries Corporation money to print books and leaflets for the ex-president’s election campaign.

The information regarding the misusing of funds for former president’s election campaign were first revealed during the Presidential Commission inquiries and later the CID conducted investigations based on the recommendations of the Commission.