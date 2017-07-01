AG allowed to file amended plaint against Johnston

The Attorney General yesterday told the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara that he needed time to file an amended petition against Johnston Fernando, former Minister of Co-operative Services, who is suspected of having deployed CWE employees for other service, causing a loss of Rs. 50 million to the state.

The alleged offence was committed between 2010 and 2015.

The Attorney General was allowed time till July 14, to file the amended petition. The Deputy Solicitor General Thusith Mudalige, appeared for the Attorney General.