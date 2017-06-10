ADB provides US $ 2 million grant for recent disaster relief efforts

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide US $2 million finance grant to provide relief to recent floods and landslides victims in the country.

An agreement in this regard was signed at the Finance Ministry yesterday between Secretary Ministry of Finance and Mass media R.H.S. Samarathunga and Senior Country Economist / Officer-in-Charge of the Sri Lanka Resident Mission of the ADB Tadateru Hayashi signed respectively.

This $2 million is being provided to the government of Sri Lanka as a grant under ADB’s Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to purchase emergency relief materials and help restore community services.