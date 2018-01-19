An intellectual gathering to discuss the setting up of an action plan for elimination of bribery and corruption in Sri Lanka, chaired by Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando was held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday.

Those who attended the meeting included Finance Secretary Dr R H S Samaratunge, Central Bank Governor Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy, Auditor General Gamini Wijesinghe, Director General of Bribery & Corruption Commission, Sarath Jayamanne, Executive Director of Transparency International, Ashoka Abeysekera, and representatives from Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission, Sri Lanka Professional association and media institutes.

The action plan is aimed at ensuring sustainable development in economic, social, cultural, legal and environment fields in Sri Lanka through the elimination of bribery and corruption, the President’s Media Division said.

All the countries in the world have identified the imperative need for elimination of corruption and bribery and action has been taken for enactment of international agreements, laws, regulations and mechanism for this purpose.

Sri Lanka too has identified this requirement for such a programme and the cabinet has approved formulation of a National Action Plan at the ministerial meeting held on October 24, 2017.