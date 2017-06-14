Home / LATEST / Acting magistrate critical in train accident

Kalutara Bar’s senior attorney and acting magistrate Y.S De Silva was critically injured when his car was knocked down by the Samudra Devi express train on the level crossing near the Tangerine Hotel in Kalutara North.

He was transferred to the Colombo General Hospital for an urgent surgery soon after he was admitted to Kalutara General hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that he had driven the car while the red light was on at the Nagashandiya railway crossing.

