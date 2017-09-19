Acting CMO of Welikada Prison Hospital transferred

The Acting Chief Medical Officer of the Welikada Prison Hospital, Dr Nirmali Thenuwara, has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne had instructed the Director General of Health Services Dr Jayasundara Bandara to make the relevant transfer order, the ministry of health said.

The decision was taken based on the requests made by 19 doctors attached to the Welikada Prison Hospital.

The ministry said that the doctors in question had handed over a report containing 26 points of professional misconduct by Dr Nirmali Thenuwara, to Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne.