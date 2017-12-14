Home / POLITICS / Accepting nominations ends at noon

Accepting nominations ends at noon

The acceptance of nominations for 93 local government bodies will come to an end at 12 noon today (14).
Accepting nominations for those LG institutions commenced on December 11.
The date for the election is most likely to be announced after nominations are handed in.
Additional Elections Commissioner M.M. Mohammed said that instructions have been given to put in place special security arrangements at the offices of district returning officers today.

