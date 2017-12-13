Acceptance of deposits ends

The time period for making deposits for 93 Local Government (LG) institutions for the upcoming LG polls terminated at noon today (13) ,the Election Commission announced.

The acceptance of deposits with regard to the elections was made with effect from November 27.

District Returning Officers called for nominations for elections of 93 Local Government bodies from December 11th and it will end tomorrow (14) noon, the Elections Commission said.

The acceptance of deposits for 248 Local Government bodies under the second stage, will commence on December 18 until December 20 noon, the Commission announced.

Nominations will be called for the 248 LG institutes from December 18 to December 21 noon.

The Election Commission on November 25 decided to hold polls for 93 Local Government institutions which are not affected by the issue of the delimitations gazette notification and with no legal obstacles to hold elections.

Accordingly, the announcement with regard to calling for nominations was issued on November 27.