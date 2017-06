There is an increased risk of spreading of diseases in the flood-hit regions of the island, the All-Island Nursing Officers’ Association says.

President of the Association, Gamini Kumarasinghe urged the Ministry of Health to assign relevant personnel and allocate the necessary funds and resources to curb the spread of such diseases.

He further warned that if the spread of diseases was not curbed at the initial stages, it would escalate up to the stage of epidemics.