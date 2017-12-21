Home / HEALTH / About 2,766 HIV positive cases detected

About 2,766 HIV positive cases detected

Dr. Dharshanie Mallikaratne yesterday said at a clinic conducted by the Sabaragamus Provincial Council that there were 2,766 HIV positive patients in the country and 126 of them had been identified from the Ratnapura and Kegalle Districts.

 

She said the Health Services Department of the Provincial Council had subjected 37,000 persons to blood tests to ascertain whether they were afflicted by the AIDS virus.

 

Following the tests one HIV positive case had been found, she said, adding that blood tests would be conducted in all provinces as part of the country’s strategy to prevent the spread of AIDS.

 

 

