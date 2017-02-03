Abducted schoolgirl rescued after 3km chase

Share ! tweet







Acting on a tip-off, two policemen on traffic duty at Pelmadulla recently chased behind a three wheeler a distance of about three kilometres and took into custody its driver and rescued a schoolgirl he had abducted.

According to police the 16-year-old girl attending a school in Ratnapura had been returning home after school when she was abducted.

A senior officer said police were alerted by a man, who heard the victim’s cries and the two cops swiftly got into action.

Pelmadulla police are conducting further investigations.