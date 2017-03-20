Aava group leader nabbed in Kotahena

Share ! tweet







Dhananjayan, the alleged leader of the Aava Group, which has terrorised the North has been arrested.

He was hiding in a house at Kotahena when he was arrested by a special police team from Jaffna during the wee hours of Saturday.

Following his arrest police ascertained information about the Aava Group shifting its operations to Colombo. The group had obtained protection money from wealthy Tamil businessmen in Colombo, police said.

The special team of policemen operating under the direct supervision of Jaffna DIG Sanjeewa Dharmaratne rushed to Colombo.

Dhanjayan had been present when Aava Group attacked two policemen in Jaffna a few months ago.