A330 air bus deal sends SriLankan Airlines into a tailspin

Debt-ridden national carrier SriLankan Airlines has been sent into a tailspin following the almost, near-crash of its much hyped A 330 air bus deal with Pakistan Airlines (PIA).

After five months of the A 330 Aircraft wet lease to PIA., SriLankan Airlines is being pushed to a precarious situation as a result of PIA’s insistence to reduce the lease payment rate or else take back the A 330 already leased out to them in August last year.

During the past two months, the top management of the two airlines has been repeatedly engaged in exchanging letters to find a way out for the lease payment issue with PIA insisting a rate discount for the A 330 Aircraft wet lease, a top state official involved in the deal in an administrative capacity told the Business Times. High level talks to arrive at a settlement on the aircraft deal stalemate between PIA and Sri Lankan Airlines took place in Dubai last week, he disclosed.

The SriLankan Airlines official delegation led by its chairman Ajith N. Dias had said it would consider a reduction in the wet lease payment rate during the talks, he said.

But in a surprise move on Friday, PIA called for bids from international airlines issuing bid documents to lease out aircraft to strengthen its fleet.