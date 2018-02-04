A series of awareness programs for new members being appointed to LG bodies

The Finance and Media Ministry has planned to hold a series of awareness programs on Right To Information (RTI) Act for the new members appointed to the Local Government bodies at the upcoming Local Government polls.

Accordingly the series of awareness programs will be held for 8293 representatives who will be elected for 24 Urban Councils, 41 Municipal Councils and 276 Pradeshiya Sabhas, said Finance and Media Ministry Director J.W.S.Kithsiri.

It is expected to hold 50 workshops, two for each District, the Director said.

The government officials should be made aware of the positive outlook for information requests under the RTI Act, and this program will be implemented with the objectives of achieving this need, the Director added.