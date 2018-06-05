A new Deputy Speaker to be appointed today

According to the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela, a MP will be appointed to the vacant Deputy Speaker post, at the parliament, today (05).

Recently, MP Thilanga Sumathipala resigned from his post of Deputy Speaker, voting in the favor of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Iddawela states that the resignation will be declared at the parliament today, and accordingly, if several names are nominated, a vote will be taken to appoint another person to fill the vacant post.

However, a Party Leaders’ meeting has been called on by the Speaker and it will be held at the Parliamentary premises at 12 pm today, says MP Dinesh Gunewardena.