A new Constitution will be presented

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday said that there was no change in the decision taken by the government to introduce a new constitution.

Addressing a government function in Mannar, the Prime Minister said that only the people could change that decision. “We will honour the mandate given by the people. The government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”

President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday assured the Maha Sangha of the three Nikayas in Kandy if a new Constitution was to be drafted it would be done only in consultation with the Maha Sanga and other stakeholders.

The outcome of the discussion between the Sangha and the President was disclosed to the media by the Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Nayake Thera.

Sobitha Thera said the meeting, which lasted for about four hours, had been fruitful.