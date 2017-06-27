A new city needed to ease Kandy congestion – Academic

Prof. Milton Rajaratne of the University of Peradeniya has proposed that a new city be build to ease the existing traffic congestion and air pollution in Kandy.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Kandy Citizens’ Front, Prof. Rajaratne said that the ideal site to build the New City of Kandy was Gannoruwa.

Establishing new cities was not a new concept and that method had been successfully tried out in several other countries and even in Sri Lanka, the Prof. said.

He said the Anuradhapura New Town, the Polonnaruwa New Town and Sri Jayawardenapura were examples.

In foreign countries New Delhi, New York and Nara (Kito) in Japan served as examples.

Similarly, the Kandy Sacred City could continue to be the ancient city and the establishment of the new city of Kandy would ease congestion and pollution there, the academic said.

The Kandy Citizens Front organised the seminar on Saturday (24) to discuss the pros and cons of the proposed underpass for traffic between Getambe and Tennekumbura, covering a distance of approximately six miles.

Specialist doctor Dushantha Medagedara of the Kandy General Hospital, President Kandy Citizens Front Sudantha Senanayake and several others spoke.