A.L.M. Nazeer sworn in as MP

A.L.M. Nazeer was sworn in as an UNP Member of Parliament this morning, filling the National List vacancy created following the recent resignation of M.H.M. Salman.

Salman tendered his resignation as UNP National List MP on January 18, in order to make way for another SLMC member representing another disitrct.

He was one of two Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) nominees included into the National List of the United National Party (UNP), with the other being Dr. A.R.A. Hafeez, in August 2015.

Hafeez had resigned in January 2016 to make way for Mohamed Shariff Thowfeek, who was sworn into the vacant seat in parliament.