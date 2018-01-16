A difference between UNP leaders & Rajapaksas

Minister Daya Gamage points out that every UNP leader from the Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake to Ranil Wickremesinghe disregarded political differences and helped every community to stand on their feet.

However, what had taken place during the last regime was people were bribed, divided and provoked racially to obtain votes and once elected, the Rajapaksas and their henchmen amassed ill-gotten wealth for themselves only, he points out.

The minister was speaking at UNP election rallies at Dehiattakandiya, where SLPP’s Ajith Chandradasa joined the UNP.

Mr. Gamage also said that the future generation would not have any country left, had not a common candidate been successfully fielded and the Rajapaksas allowed to rule further.

He also noted that every time the country was in a bad way, the UNP gained power, and rescued and developed the country.

The minister stressed that the party was now contributing to the country’s development without having power in the provincial councils and the local government bodies.

Speaking further, he said Ampara district was covered 100 per cent in electricity supply and likewise, water would be supplied for all before this year ended.