A conference for primary industries

Forming a conference comprising organizations and individuals involved in primary industries was discussed for the first time at a meeting at the primary industries ministry at Suhurupaya in Battaramulla today (19).

Minister Daya Gamage chaired the meeting, where ministry secretary Bandula Wickramarachchi, stakeholders in the field, state officials and Chamber of Commerce representatives shared their views and suggestions.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Gamage said that through forming a conference of their own, primary industries would be able to make an influence on the government on their behalf.



Its objective will be to introduce technology, innovation to primary industries, increase value addition and find a market for the products, with assistance and financial support by the ministry, he said.

He went onto say that with a comparatively smaller staff than other state ministries, his ministry is making careful plans and implementing same with the aim of doubling export revenue by 2020.

Mr. Gamage added that an entrepreneurship programme being implemented by his ministry with World Bank assistance would help Janasaviya recipients to stand on their own feet.

