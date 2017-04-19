98 families to get houses initially

Share ! tweet







Houses will be given initially to 98 families whose houses were completely destroyed by the collapsing of the section of the Meethotamulla garbage dump, Presidential media unit said.

They are to receive the houses under the programme for providing houses for the displaced persons to be implemented from tomorrow.

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to expedite the resettlement process for the people who are affected by the incident.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held at the Ministry of Disaster Management today (19) on providing reliefs measures to the victims.

President Sirisena also instructed to strengthen the process of providing infrastructure facilities to the affected people while giving priority to evacuate people who are in the danger zone around the Meethotamulla disaster area.

The President further instructed to clear the Meethotamulla garbage dump in the next few months under the supervision of the Sri Lanka Army as well as to ban the illegal settlements.

The President further stated that required activities for providing compensations to the victims should be done with extreme vigilance. He requested the continuance of the assistance given by all institutions to provide relief to the victims.