900 Renal Dialysis centers in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said about 900 Renal Dialysis centers will be established island-wide with an investment from India to provide treatment for the patients with the renal disease which is highly prevalent in the country.

The Minister recently participated at the opening ceremony of the Renal Dialysis centers and treatment units at Kebithigollawa and Padaviya Base hospitals.

He also observed the renal treatment unit at Medawachchiya hospital built at a cost of Rs. 45 million while another Rs. 50 million was spent for the equipment, the Government Information Department said.