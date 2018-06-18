8,500 disabled families in Galle to be assisted

The Galle district is having around 8,500 disabled families, said executive director of Sahanoda Foundation Kumara Deshapriya at a meeting at the Ministry of Social Welfare and Primary Industries at the ministry auditorium which he attended at the invitation of minister Daya Gamage.

Previously, at a plant distribution organized by MP Bandulal Bandarigoda at the Baddegama new town hall, minister Gamage declared his intention of assisting persons with disabilities.

Acting upon that, Deshapriya telephoned the minister and placed his grievance before him.

Responding, the minister invited him to a meeting with Export Agriculture Department officials and announced a project for disabled families in the district to cultivate gingerly and cinnamon. He promised to provide the seeds and plants, technical assistance and other requirements.

Deshapriya said that unlike the Rs. 3,000 a month allowance received by disabled families, they will now be able to earn around Rs. 300,000 per year.

Commending Deshapriya for his efforts on behalf of the disabled people, minister Gamage stressed the need to assist such people in order to identify their abilities that will assist in the development of the economy.

Supervising MPs Bandulal Bandarigoda, Dr. Thusitha Wijemanne and Rohini Wijeratne, additional secretary N. Nalini, Export Agriculture Department’s deputy director general (development) Shantha Seneviratne participated.