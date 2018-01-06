80 percent of voters ignorant of new electoral system

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Election says that more than 80 per cent of the country’s eligible voters lack proper understanding of the new electoral system.

Executive Director of PAFFREL, Rohana Hettiarachchi told The Island that lacuna had been noticed during several workshops his outfit had conducted throughout the country in the recent past. “Even some candidates were ignorant of the electoral system,” he said.

Hettiarachchi said the local government election law had been amended and re-amended much to the confusion of the voting public.

Hettiarachchi said that political parties did not care to raise public awareness of the electoral reforms.

He said the Elections Commission and independent bodies such as PAFFREL did their utmost to educate the people on new voting system.