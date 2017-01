Share ! tweet







Construction work of the two-storey main bus stand at Ampara town is around 80 per cent complete now.

Fulfilling an election promise by minister Daya Gamage, this long-felt need is being met at a cost of Rs. 222 million.

With facilities to accommodate 500 passengers and 18 buses, the bus sand also has restrooms, police post, 23 trading stalls and an electric lift.