Six accused including five cops and a Civil Security guard have been sentenced to death by the Badulla High Court over a murder of a suspect.

The judgment was delivered when the case was taken up for hearing before High Court Judge Rohan Jayawardena on Monday.



The accused had been indicted on charges of murdering the suspect who was arrested in Kandaketiya area in Badulla for allegedly involving in an illegal excavation in 2014.