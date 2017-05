52 passengers have been injured in an accident in Kiyanduwa, along the Galle-Akuressa main road, Police state.

The accident occurred due to a collision between a bus operating under the Ceylon Transport Board (CTB) that was travelling from Akuressa to Colombo, and a private bus that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Out of the 52 injured, 31 were reportedly female. The two drivers are also said to be among the injured.