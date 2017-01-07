52 arrested over clashes in Hambantota

Share ! tweet







Fifty-two individuals have been arrested on charges of violating court orders and damaging public property in Hambantota, during a protest earlier today (07).

Police said that a special operation continues to arrest other suspects involved, the Government Information Department reported. At least 21 people, including three police officers, were injured Saturday in violent clashes between Sri Lankan government supporters and protesters marching against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to try to break up the clashes, which took place as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was attending the opening ceremony for the industrial zone development project, located near the port city of Hambantota.

The clashes began when government supporters and protesters led by the Joint Opposition, who were marching to the ceremony site, started throwing rocks at each other.

The government has signed a framework agreement for a 99-year lease of the Hambantota port with a company in which China will have 80 percent ownership. Officials also plan to set up a nearby industrial zone where Chinese companies will be invited to set up factories.