50 including 30 school students arrested in Padukka

A group of persons including 30 school students from a school in Panadura were arrested on Friday after they had allegedly stormed into a school in Padukka, police said.

Twenty of 50 persons have been identified as old boys of the Panadura school.

The mob had also carried out an attack on students of the Panadura school. A Defender and a lorry belonging to the suspects have also been taken into custody, the police spokesperson’s office said in a statement. The suspects will be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court today