5, 075 members elected to LG bodies from the recently concluded LG polls

A total of 5,075 candidates have been elected to local government bodies at the recently concluded Local Government polls, said Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.

Accordingly, the Election Commission will issue the Gazette containing the list of members in each Local Government body on March 3, he said.

In response to a question raised by a journalist at a press conference held at the Election Commission yesterday (22), Deshapriya said that money deposited by candidates who received a low percentage of votes from each electorate, will be confiscated.

Meawhile, the results related to all LG bodies expect Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha have been issued, he pointed out.