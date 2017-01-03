48 journalists killed in 2016

Share ! tweet







At least 48 journalists have been killed while doing their job in 2016 according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Last year the figure was 72.

The organization stated 26 of the journalists killed in 2016 died in combat or crossfire, covering conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Somalia.

The group said just 18 of the journalists killed in 2016 were directly targeted in retaliation for their work – the lowest number since 2002.

Syria was the deadliest country for journalists for the fifth year in a row. At least 14 journalists were killed there in 2016.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has been tracking deaths among reporters and broadcasters since 1992.