48 arrested for corruption and fraud in 2017 – CIABOC

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) stated that 48 suspects have been arrested over the past 11 months over allegations of corruption or bribery.

The CIABOC received 2470 complaints regarding corruption and deemed 1462 of them liable for inquiry. 649 cases were dismissed as they were not in accordance with the Bribery Act.

70 cases of corruption or fraud have been directed to Magistrate and High Courts. Several high profile cases have been lodged against high ranking officials including a former Minister of Transport, former Minister of Media and a former President of a major airline corporation.

Additionally several government officials including two heads of leading media organizations, a District Court Judge and a principle are currently being heard.