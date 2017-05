Since Jan. 01 upto last Friday (May 12), there had been 44,623 dengue cases reported from all districts, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Ninety persons died of dengue during that period.

The highest number of dengue cases (18,513) was reported from the Western Province.

Anyone who suffers from fever for more than two days should seek prompt medical treatment from a state hospital or from a qualified doctor, the Health Ministry has said.