4 dead and 5 severely injured in car-bus collision

Four persons were killed and five others were seriously injured after a car collided with a SLTB bus at Thelulla on Thanamalwila -Wellawaya main road today (27), said Police Spokesman.

Six persons have reportedly travelled inside the car when the accident took place, the police said.

The injured were sent to Thanamalwila Hospital for treatments and they were later transferred to Hambantota Hospital.

Two females who were travelling in the car have been admitted to Thanamalwila Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the SLTB bus was apprehended by the police in connection with the accident.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Kuda Oya Police.

