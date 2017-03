Share ! tweet







At least 37 persons infected with H1N1 virus (swine flu) have been identified in Kilinochchi district within last 21 days.

Twenty five of 37 patients are pregnant women and nine children have also infected with the virus, it was reported. They are undergoing treatment at the Kilinochchi General hospital. All the patients tested positive for H1N1 virus and have been kept in a special ward, reporter added