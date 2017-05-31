37 families evacuated from Walasmulla upon risk of landslide

It is said that 44 individuals have been evacuated from Walasmulla, as the area has been tentatively marked a danger zone until a formal report about the risk factor of the area is submitted by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO).

Accordingly, 104 individuals of 30 families in Pitakandara, Walasmulla and 40 individuals of 7 families from the Makadawala mountain, also in Walasmulla, have been relocated at the Wirakanda College and the Makadawala Community Hall temporarily, Hambantota District Secretary, W. H. Karunaratne said.

Furthermore, he stated that the victims seeking refuge in temporary camps in Hambantota had all been provided with enough food to last a week and sent back to their homes.

The District Secretary confirmed that 63 houses in Hambantota had been completely destroyed by the floods and that 393 more had sustained partial damage.