3,666 suspects arrested in island-wide police operation

Around 3,666 suspects have been arrested for various offences during a special island-wide police operation, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He stated that these include 998 suspects with warrants issued for their arrest.

He also stated that a total of 6,012 cases have been filed for traffic violation and that 648 motorists were arrested on charges of drunk driving.

The spokesman said that the 11-hour operation from 9.00pm yesterday to 8.00am today (10) was carried out on the instructions of the IGP.

