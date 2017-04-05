Navy renders assistance to douse fire on container vessel

Share ! tweet







A fire has broken out at an Egypt bound container line some 10 nautical miles off Colombo. Port Authorities are currently trying to douse the flames, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Sri Lanka Navy has also dispatched two Fast Attack Craft (FAC) P 436 and P 412 to the location assisting Sri Lankan Port Authority tugs.

The ship travelling under the panama flag, named “Daniel” had caught fire yesterday (4).



The two tugs are expected to douse the flames while the two FACs directed for immediate evacuation of the ship’s crew in the eventuality of spread of fire.

Having reached the vessel on fire at 33 Nm off Colombo harbour, the two Tugs carried out the dousing mission while the 2 FACs continued to remain adrift at the location until the flames are completely extinguished.