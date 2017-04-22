30 new houses for Meethotamulla victims

Share ! tweet







Under the programme to provide houses to the victims that lost their homes in the Meethotamulla tragedy, 30 houses were presented yesterday.

The Disaster Management Centre stated that the 30 houses were presented to the victims, led by President Maitrhipala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. A sum of Rs. 250,000 was also provided per house for the purpose of buying furniture.

The Disaster Management Centre further stated that all victims would be compensated under the implemented programme.